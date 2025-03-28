Spring 2025

March 28, 2025

Meet The Sponsors: 2025 Spring Restaurant Week

Spring 2025 Lancaster City Restaurant is Monday, March 31 – Sunday, April 6!

 

Explore all of the current specials here. 

 

The success of our Lancaster City Restaurant Week is made possible by the incredible generosity of our sponsors. Their investment allows us to highlight the very best of Lancaster City’s dining!

 

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing sponsors who backed Spring 2025 Lancaster City Restaurant Week! Please join us in thanking the incredible lineup of sponsors.

 

Meet the sponsors below!

 

Diamond Sponsors

Lancaster City Alliance and the Downtown Investment District

 

Discover Lancaster

Campari featuring Aperol and Espolon Tequila

 

Chuck Honabach Team

 

Sysco

Toast

 

The Restaurant Store

Community Partners

 

Decades

 

City of Lancaster

 

Fig Lancaster

 

Kinectiv

We very much appreciate the support of these incredible sponsors to make Spring 2925 Lancaster City Restaurant Week a success!

 

We look forward to Fall 2025 for the next Lancaster City Restaurant Week. Stay tuned.

 

Cheers!

