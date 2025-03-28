Spring 2025

March 28, 2025

Explore 52 Restaurants: Your Guide

Spring 2025 Lancaster City Restaurant is HERE featuring more than 50 restaurants. Explore all the specials Monday, March 31 – Sunday, April 6!

 

Please support all of the incredible eateries, restaurants, pubs, bars, and cafes in the City of Lancaster during this incredible culinary celebration.

 

Our mission is to elevate the incredible culinary community we have here in the City of Lancaster and the amazing faces behind these spots – and we hope you visit many of them during this delicious restaurant week!

 

From the restaurants to the sponsors, here is your guide to the Spring 2025 Lancaster City Restaurant Week!

Explore More Than 50 Restaurants

 

We are excited to feature more than 50 restaurants within the City of Lancaster!

 

Check out all of their specials, deals, and features HERE.

 

401 Prime

Altana Rooftop Lounge

Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House

Belvedere Inn

Bert & The Elephant

Bistro Barberet & Bakery

C’est La Vie Bistro

Cabalar Meat Co.

Cabbage Hill Schnitzel Haus at Southern Market

Chellas Arepa Kitchen

Cocina Mexicana

The Coffin Bar

Conway Social Club

Cork & Cap Restaurant

Decades Lancaster

Denim Coffe

DIYO Fusion

Double C

Dov-a-Licious Deli at Southern Market

Flavors of Morocco at Southern Market

Frisco’s Chicken

Groovy Greens Salad Co. at Central Market

Himalayan Curry & Grill

Iron Hill Brewery

Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Josephine’s Downtown

Lancaster Beignet Company

Lancaster Brewing Company

Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant

Marion Court Room

Mekatos Eatery

Norbu

On Orange

Passerine

Plough

Proof of Lancaster

Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie

Rendezvous Pizzeria & Steak Shop

Runway 9 Pizzeria

Savoy Truffle

Shot & Bottle

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen

Souvlaki Boys Grill

Spring House Brewing Co.

Sprout of Rice & Noodles

The Gloomy Rooster at Southern Market

The Imperial

The Urban Farmhouse

Wired Cup Cafe

Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

 

Meet The Sponsors

 

The success of our Lancaster City Restaurant Week is made possible by the incredible generosity of our sponsors. Their investment allows us to highlight the very best of Lancaster City’s dining!

 

Diamond Sponsors

 

Lancaster City Alliance and the Downtown Investment District

 

Discover Lancaster

 

Campari featuring Aperol and Espolon Tequila

 

Chuck Honabach Team

 

Sysco

 

Toast

 

The Restaurant Store

City of Lancaster

 

Fig Lancaster

 

Kinectiv

We invite you to take a moment to map out some of what you want to try during Lancaster City Restaurant Week. It’s a fun adventure packed with flavor and community!

 

Explore all participating restaurants here. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too, and keep up with all the specials!

