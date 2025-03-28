Explore 52 Restaurants: Your Guide

Spring 2025
Spring 2025 Lancaster City Restaurant is HERE featuring more than 50 restaurants. Explore all the specials Monday, March 31 – Sunday, April 6!
Please support all of the incredible eateries, restaurants, pubs, bars, and cafes in the City of Lancaster during this incredible culinary celebration.
Our mission is to elevate the incredible culinary community we have here in the City of Lancaster and the amazing faces behind these spots – and we hope you visit many of them during this delicious restaurant week!
We are excited to feature more than 50 restaurants within the City of Lancaster!
Check out all of their specials, deals, and features HERE.
401 Prime
Altana Rooftop Lounge
Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House
Belvedere Inn
Bert & The Elephant
Bistro Barberet & Bakery
C’est La Vie Bistro
Cabalar Meat Co.
Cabbage Hill Schnitzel Haus at Southern Market
Chellas Arepa Kitchen
Cocina Mexicana
The Coffin Bar
Conway Social Club
Cork & Cap Restaurant
Decades Lancaster
Denim Coffe
DIYO Fusion
Double C
Dov-a-Licious Deli at Southern Market
Flavors of Morocco at Southern Market
Frisco’s Chicken
Groovy Greens Salad Co. at Central Market
Himalayan Curry & Grill
Iron Hill Brewery
Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery
Josephine’s Downtown
Lancaster Beignet Company
Lancaster Brewing Company
Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant
Marion Court Room
Mekatos Eatery
Norbu
On Orange
Passerine
Plough
Proof of Lancaster
Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie
Rendezvous Pizzeria & Steak Shop
Runway 9 Pizzeria
Savoy Truffle
Shot & Bottle
Silantra Asian Street Kitchen
Souvlaki Boys Grill
Spanish Island Foods
Spring House Brewing Co.
Sprout of Rice & Noodles
The Gloomy Rooster at Southern Market
The Imperial
The Urban Farmhouse
Wired Cup Cafe
Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge
Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse
The success of our Lancaster City Restaurant Week is made possible by the incredible generosity of our sponsors. Their investment allows us to highlight the very best of Lancaster City’s dining!
Lancaster City Alliance and the Downtown Investment District
Campari featuring Aperol and Espolon Tequila
We invite you to take a moment to map out some of what you want to try during Lancaster City Restaurant Week. It’s a fun adventure packed with flavor and community!
Explore all participating restaurants here. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too, and keep up with all the specials!