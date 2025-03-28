Quick Feature: The Gloomy Rooster

The Gloomy Rooster at Southern Market specializes in delicious fried chicken that packs a flavorful punch (and fried mushrooms for those looking for a vegan alternative).

“I grew up in Lancaster county and stumbled into cooking in my teen years after graduating culinary school,” said Chris Grove, Owner of The Gloomy Rooster. “I spent my twenties in Hawaii, New York City, and Nashville working at everything from a high end resort, Michelin star restaurant, and just about everything else you can imagine.”

For Restaurant Week, the team is featuring The Gloomy Rooster fried chicken sandwich with cabbage slaw and pickles for $14. Fries or chips can be added additionally.

“When I knew I wanted to own my own thing I moved back to Lancaster county and started working on two concepts, one being The Gloomy Rooster,” added Chris. “When the opportunity came to move it from a one-day-a-week pop-up into a full-time spot at Southern Market, I jumped on the opportunity to be able to show where I grew up what I have learned over the years. I’m super excited to be a part of Lancaster City’s food scene and a part of Southern Market! This is just the start of things to come!”