Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Casa Carlo Italian Eatery

It’s Lancaster City Restaurant Week! That means Lancaster City’s best restaurants are offering special menus filled with unique dishes and great deals! Wyatt Behringer, Marketing Manager for Visit Lancaster City, is back with the blog series “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around!”

In case you forgot, Lancaster City Restaurant Week happens each Spring and Fall, so twice a year. We’re starting 2020 off strong with forty delicious locations throughout the City of Lancaster.

Wyatt’s first stop of Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spring 2020 was Casa Carlo, the Italian eatery located in the new 101 NQ building in the heart of Lancaster City on North Queen Street. While Ewell Plaza and the new Public Library building are under construction, Casa Carlo is open for business! (Just look for the red inflatable tube man!).