Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Casa Carlo Italian Eatery

It’s Lancaster City Restaurant Week! That means Lancaster City’s best restaurants are offering special menus filled with unique dishes and great deals! Wyatt Behringer, Marketing Manager for Visit Lancaster City, is back with the blog series “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around!”
In case you forgot, Lancaster City Restaurant Week happens each Spring and Fall, so twice a year. We’re starting 2020 off strong with forty delicious locations throughout the City of Lancaster.
Wyatt’s first stop of Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spring 2020 was Casa Carlo, the Italian eatery located in the new 101 NQ building in the heart of Lancaster City on North Queen Street. While Ewell Plaza and the new Public Library building are under construction, Casa Carlo is open for business! (Just look for the red inflatable tube man!).
Casa Carlo’s #LCRW2020 deal is a meal for two. For $20, you and a guest can each enjoy a side salad, your choice of pasta and sauce, and a cannoli to wrap up the meal. Wyatt brought along Visit Lancaster City intern Sophia to check out the new spot. Casa Carlo did not disappoint! Who doesn’t love Italian food?!
Wyatt selected the side salad with Italian dressing, rigatoni with alfredo and added chicken, and enjoyed the crisp, sweet cannoli. Sophia, who loves Italian food, chose a similar dish: spaghetti with alfredo and chicken.
The cannoli was a first time try for Sophia, which got a glowing review.
Casa Carlo Italian Eatery serves all kinds of pasta dishes and sandwiches perfect for grabbing for lunch or stopping in for dinner. The Italian Eatery also serves as a market with a wide variety of imported Italian meats, cheeses, and other specialty goods.
Stay tuned for more installments of Visit Lancaster City Dines Around as Wyatt makes his stops around the city for this season’s Lancaster City Restaurant Week. Plus, you can join in and show off your favorite meals by entering the LCRW2020 Instagram Contest. Snap your best photo of your LCRW experience and post it with the #LCRW2020 to be entered. Three prizes of Downtown Dollars will be awarded to first, second, and third place.
Be sure to follow Lancaster City Restaurant Week on Instagram to keep up with all things dining in Lancaster City. Cheers!