Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Silantra Asian Street Kitchen

Silantra’s #LCRW2019 deal is a Two for $20 Dinner Special. Included in the deal is your choice of either a bing (wrap) or bowl meal, two drinks, and one side. Also, included in the deal is a donation to the social mission partner of Lancaster City Restaurant Week for this season, Meals on Wheels of Lancaster. Within, the two meals you can choose from a bing also known as a scallion pancake wrap or a rice bowl. Wyatt chose one of each (like a true Restaurant Week connoisseur) a bing for now and a bowl for later.

In the bing, Wyatt chooses tofu as a protein, brown rice, and added in veggies and cheese, and topped it off with the sesame ginger sauce. In the bowl, Wyatt chooses chicken as a protein, brown rice, veggies and cheese, and a coconut curry sauce. For a side, he chose the frozen wafer sandwich, which has matcha ice cream!

Both meals offered different, delicious flavors, but Wyatt’s favorite was the bing (scallion wrap) with the crispy tofu.