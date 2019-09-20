Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Silantra Asian Street Kitchen

Lancaster City Restaurant Week Fall 2019 is in full swing, and we’re swinging all over Lancaster City trying to catch as many deals as possible. Visit Lancaster City’s Marketing Manager, Wyatt Behringer, is back with his next installment of “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around.” Lancaster City Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the rich, ever-growing culinary scene in the City of Lancaster.
For the third stop of the week, Wyatt is featuring Silantra Asian Street Kitchen. Silantra, located at 101 E. King St., is a fast-casual, Asian street kitchen-inspired restaurant that you need to try. Owners Sam and Cindy have brought to life their idea of taking high-quality ingredients and traditional Asian dishes and making them into simple, customizable meals. We’re all lucky they decided to open up their restaurant right in the heart of Lancaster City.
Silantra’s #LCRW2019 deal is a two for $20 dinner special. Included in the deal is your choice of either a bing (wrap) or bowl meal, two drinks, and one side. Also, included in the deal is a donation to the social mission partner of Lancaster City Restaurant Week, Lancaster Meals on Wheels. Within, the two meals you can choose from a bing also known as a scallion pancake wrap or a rice bowl. Wyatt chose one of each (like a true Restaurant Week connoisseur) a bing for now and a bowl for later.
In the bing, Wyatt chooses tofu as a protein, brown rice, and added in veggies and cheese, and topped it off with the sesame ginger sauce. In the bowl, Wyatt chooses chicken as a protein, brown rice, veggies and cheese, and a coconut curry sauce. For a side, he chose the frozen wafer sandwich, which has matcha ice cream!
Both meals offered different, delicious flavors, but Wyatt’s favorite was the bing (scallion wrap) with the crispy tofu.
This Lancaster City Restaurant Week we’re remembering those who can’t dine out and supporting the inspiring work of Meals of Wheels of Lancaster. Silantra’s meal packs into the deal a donation to the organization. Restaurants all over Lancaster City are doing their part to support Meals on Wheels, whether it’s a percentage of sales donated, proceeds from a cocktail, or a portion of a meal. You can support Meals on Wheels of Lancaster by donating what you can on their website here.
