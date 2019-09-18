Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillouse

Welcome to Lancaster City Restaurant Week Fall 2019! We’re back with another installment of “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around” with Visit Lancaster City’s Marketing Manager, Wyatt Behringer. Lancaster City is a bi-annual celebration of the rich, ever-growing culinary scene in the City of Lancaster (and one of Wyatt’s favorite weeks of the year!).

Wyatt’s second stop of the Week was Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse! A newcomer to Restaurant Week and a relatively recent addition to Lancaster City (well, on the restaurant side of things). Zoetropolis the independent movie theatre has been around in Lancaster in various locations since 1996, and we sure are glad to see them blossoming today! Zoetropolis recently evolved into a full-service restaurant, bar, and distillery while also expanding their movie theatre, live music programming, and overall entertainment offerings. The brainchild of Leigh Lindsay and fueled by numerous partners including Cheila Huettner, Nate Boring, Todd Smith, and Matt Hostetter, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse along with its neighbors Columbia Kettleworks: 2nd Gear and La Cocina Mexicana have created an enclave of entertainment that is truly a destination in Lancaster City.