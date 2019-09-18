Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillouse

Welcome to Lancaster City Restaurant Week Fall 2019! We’re back with another installment of “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around” with Visit Lancaster City’s Marketing Manager, Wyatt Behringer. Lancaster City is a bi-annual celebration of the rich, ever-growing culinary scene in the City of Lancaster (and one of Wyatt’s favorite weeks of the year!).
Wyatt’s second stop of the Week was Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse! A newcomer to Restaurant Week and a relatively recent addition to Lancaster City (well, on the restaurant side of things). Zoetropolis the independent movie theatre has been around in Lancaster in various locations since 1996, and we sure are glad to see them blossoming today! Zoetropolis recently evolved into a full-service restaurant, bar, and distillery while also expanding their movie theatre, live music programming, and overall entertainment offerings. The brainchild of Leigh Lindsay and fueled by numerous partners including Cheila Huettner, Nate Boring, Todd Smith, and Matt Hostetter, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse along with its neighbors Columbia Kettleworks: 2nd Gear and La Cocina Mexicana have created an enclave of entertainment that is truly a destination in Lancaster City.
Now back to the food, after all, it is Restaurant Week. Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse #LCRW2019 deals will have you full, elated, and with leftovers. The two deals offered are Two Flatbreads for $20 and Three Tapas Selections for $20. Wyatt accompanied by Mom, Deb, and friend, Anja, (both Restaurant Week veterans) were eager to try the sampling put together by Zoetropolis.
Tapas to start (like any good meal!) — they ordered the deviled eggs, which no one at the table was strangers too, the smoked gouda dip, and the hand-cut fries with a cheese sauce or a mushroom gravy sauce. Each was packed with flavor and were perfect for sharing between the three of us.
Then, we ordered two flatbreads to share (Zoetropolis’s encouragement of sharing could teach the world a lesson by the way): the rustic Italian flatbread and the seasonal roasted vegetable flatbread. The rustic Italian flatbread was cheesy and topped with crumbled sausage while the roasted vegetable flatbread offered a lighter taste topped with vegetables and a balsamic reduction.
You may be thinking that’s a lot of food for $40 and you’d be right. The trio packed up some food to go to save room for dessert of course. Two selections were the milk and cookies (salted chocolate chip with milk, choice of whole or almond), which was way beyond what grandma could’ve made
and the triple chocolate cake, which perfectly matched the stout ordered early.
We didn’t even get to the drinks! Zoetropolis offers a full line of Pennsylvania wines, beers, and some spirits of their own: the Silver Rum and Rose Geranium Gin. Wyatt tried to the Kombucha Dark & Stormy, rum, gingery kombucha, and lime, which was a delight with every sip.
Keep up with Wyatt as he dines around right on the Lancaster City Restaurant Week website, or check out Visit Lancaster City's Instagram.
Be sure to follow Lancaster City Restaurant Week on Instagram to keep up with all things dining in Lancaster City. Bon Appétit!