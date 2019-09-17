Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spotlight: Chef Mohan Pradhan

Chefs often cultivate culinary mysteries and closely guarded sources for favored recipes. Chef Mohan Pradhan of Himalayan Curry & Grill has a simple and not-so-secret ingredient in his cooking and for the extraordinary success of his restaurant. He learned it, along with everything he knows about cooking the traditional dishes of Nepal, from the hands of his mother and grandmother. The secret is love. In a 2018 interview with Lancaster Newspapers Chef said, “The first thing I noticed was the passion. The love that they put into the food. That’s the most important thing in any cuisine. Every chef uses the same ingredients but (their food) always tastes different, and that is because of love. That’s what I learned from them.”

When Chef Mohan and his business partner Sarmila Shrestha opened their restaurant at the end of November in 2012, they had no way of knowing that Lancaster would come to embrace Himalayan Curry & Grill with such warmth and devotion. Their mission has always been to introduce their guests to traditional Indian and Nepalese cuisine that would serve as an introduction to their culture. In return, they have been showered with an extraordinary degree of affection by an ever-growing list of loyal customers that they now consider extended family. It seems that Chef Mohan’s secret ingredient has been contagious.

Chef Mohan has prepared a menu for the Fall season of Lancaster City Restaurant Week at Himalayan Curry & Grill that features many of his guests favorite Indian and Nepalese dishes in a Dinner Special for Two at a value-filled $40.