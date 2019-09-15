Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spotlight: Chef Cedric Barberet of Bistro Barberet & Bakery

Chef Cedric Barberet has been recognized as a leader within the world of pastry and awarded membership to Académie Culinaire de France in 2011 and in 2017 named Chevalier de l’Ordre du Merite Agricole (Knight of the Order of Agricultural Merit) by the French Minister of Agriculture. He has graced kitchens from Cape Cod to Philadelphia to Palm Beach and Las Vegas, including the legendary Le Bec Fin and Buddakan. That talent is now on display in the City of Lancaster at Bistro Barberet & Bakery where his mission has been to “have our guests leave with an experience of having been in France without traveling.”
Each season of Lancaster City Restaurant Week Chef Cedric Barberet creates a menu of extraordinary value to provide his guests with a taste of France and the lunch & dinner menus for Fall 2019 are no exception. They include a Three-Course Prix Fix Lunch Special for $20.
With a Three-Course Prix Fixe Dinner Special at $30 serving as a remarkable value for diners during LancasterCity Restaurant Week September 16 thru 22!
On the Dinner Special, you will find Chef’s interpretation of a Viennese classic, and Lancaster favorite, Veal Schnitzel. Bistro Barberet will serve it with a perfectly soft-cooked egg, lemon-capper beurre blanc, and an Arugula salad, with shaved Parmesan.
One of the most highly anticipated sweet endings in the City of Lancaster is found on the Lancaster City Restaurant Week Lunch and Dinner Special Menus at Bistro Barberet & Bakery. “Pastry Selection from Our Bakery” is an invitation to a jewel box of culinary masterpieces by Chef Cedric Barberet.
It is almost impossible to make a choice when presented with such a display of delights.
But what fun to arrive with a party of friends and get to share!
This season’s Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spotlight images were provided by our sponsor Michelle Johnsen Photography.