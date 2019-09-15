Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spotlight: Chef Cedric Barberet of Bistro Barberet & Bakery

Each season of Lancaster City Restaurant Week Chef Cedric Barberet creates a menu of extraordinary value to provide his guests with a taste of France and the lunch & dinner menus for Fall 2019 are no exception. They include a Three-Course Prix Fix Lunch Special for $20.

With a Three-Course Prix Fixe Dinner Special at $30 serving as a remarkable value for diners during LancasterCity Restaurant Week September 16 thru 22!

On the Dinner Special, you will find Chef’s interpretation of a Viennese classic, and Lancaster favorite, Veal Schnitzel. Bistro Barberet will serve it with a perfectly soft-cooked egg, lemon-capper beurre blanc, and an Arugula salad, with shaved Parmesan.

One of the most highly anticipated sweet endings in the City of Lancaster is found on the Lancaster City Restaurant Week Lunch and Dinner Special Menus at Bistro Barberet & Bakery. “Pastry Selection from Our Bakery” is an invitation to a jewel box of culinary masterpieces by Chef Cedric Barberet.

It is almost impossible to make a choice when presented with such a display of delights.

But what fun to arrive with a party of friends and get to share!