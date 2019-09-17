Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Harvest Moon Bagel Co.

Welcome to Lancaster City Restaurant Week Fall 2019! Visit Lancaster City’s Marketing Manager, Wyatt Behringer, is back again for “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around” and he sure is dinning around! Lancaster City Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the rich, ever-growing culinary scene in the City of Lancaster (and one of Wyatt’s favorite weeks of the year!).

To kick off the week, Wyatt stopped into Harvest Moon Bagel Co.! Since opening their brick and mortar location last year, Harvest Moon Bagel Co., located at 47 N. Queen St., has become a staple for a grab & go breakfast, but look no further for a delicious lunch spot too! Positioned right in the heart of Downtown Lancaster City, they are a great option for a lunch break or quick bite.

Harvest Moon’s #LCRW2019 deals offer either a breakfast option (two breakfast sandwiches) or a lunch option (sandwich, soup, chips, & drink) both for only $10. Wyatt sampled the roast turkey sandwich on a delicious everything bagel, which is made fresh every day. Between the bagels were turkey, greens, thinly sliced pears, apple butter, and grain mustard. The flavors mixed sweet and savory perfectly. Served alongside the sandwich was a delectable butternut squash soup that will help you coast into the fall season with ease.