Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Harvest Moon Bagel Co.

Welcome to Lancaster City Restaurant Week Fall 2019! Visit Lancaster City’s Marketing Manager, Wyatt Behringer, is back again for “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around” and he sure is dinning around! Lancaster City Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the rich, ever-growing culinary scene in the City of Lancaster (and one of Wyatt’s favorite weeks of the year!).
To kick off the week, Wyatt stopped into Harvest Moon Bagel Co.! Since opening their brick and mortar location last year, Harvest Moon Bagel Co., located at 47 N. Queen St., has become a staple for a grab & go breakfast, but look no further for a delicious lunch spot too! Positioned right in the heart of Downtown Lancaster City, they are a great option for a lunch break or quick bite.
Harvest Moon’s #LCRW2019 deals offer either a breakfast option (two breakfast sandwiches) or a lunch option (sandwich, soup, chips, & drink) both for only $10. Wyatt sampled the roast turkey sandwich on a delicious everything bagel, which is made fresh every day. Between the bagels were turkey, greens, thinly sliced pears, apple butter, and grain mustard. The flavors mixed sweet and savory perfectly. Served alongside the sandwich was a delectable butternut squash soup that will help you coast into the fall season with ease.
Lancaster meets Bagel — the owners of Harvest Moon Bagel Co., husband, and wife, Zach, and Chelsea, have brought Lancaster City fresh bagels every day and in a prime location. Don’t miss the pastries that are available at the shop daily. Plus, Zach and Chelsea often hold pop-up dinners where they can show off specialty items and dishes (and often their Polish heritage). Follow them on Instagram or visit their website for all the bagel information you’ll need to get you through the day.
Keep up with Wyatt as he dines around right on the Lancaster City Restaurant Week website, or check out Visit Lancaster City's Instagram. Finally, don't forget to share YOUR Lancaster City Restaurant Week experience using #LCRW2019.
