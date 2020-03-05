Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Blazin’ J’s

It’s one of the best weeks of the year, Lancaster City Restaurant Week! The Week occurs every spring and fall and brings great deals and one-of-a-kind dishes to Lancaster City restaurants. Wyatt Behringer, Marketing Manager for Visit Lancaster City, is back with another installment of “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around!”

Wyatt’s third stop of Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spring 2020 was Blazin’ J’s, “Home of the Hot Chicken Sandwich,” located at 15 E. King St. Hot chicken sandwiches are having a moment right now in Lancaster (as proclaimed in LNP). Blazin’ J’s is Lancaster City’s own take on the sandwich and it’s something to behold.