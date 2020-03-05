Visit Lancaster City Dines Around: Blazin’ J’s

It’s one of the best weeks of the year, Lancaster City Restaurant Week! The Week occurs every spring and fall and brings great deals and one-of-a-kind dishes to Lancaster City restaurants. Wyatt Behringer, Marketing Manager for Visit Lancaster City, is back with another installment of “Visit Lancaster City Dines Around!”
Wyatt’s third stop of Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spring 2020 was Blazin’ J’s, “Home of the Hot Chicken Sandwich,” located at 15 E. King St. Hot chicken sandwiches are having a moment right now in Lancaster (as proclaimed in LNP). Blazin’ J’s is Lancaster City’s own take on the sandwich and it’s something to behold.
Blazin’ J’s has a $10 LCRW deal perfect for grabbing a bite on the run. For $10, you can choose from a chicken sandwich made “J’s Way,” dipped in specialty house hot sauce, with pepper jack cheese, hot house mayo, and pickles, or you can make your chicken sandwich, or you can select a five-piece chicken tender combo. Each choice comes with fries and a drink.
Wyatt chose the hot chicken sandwich made J’s Way with fries and blue raspberry lemonade. The chicken sandwich was hot enough to pack a punch but wasn’t overwhelming.
Blazin’ J’s has specialty lemonades to choose from as well: regular, black cherry, and blue raspberry! If you’re looking for something that tastes like summer, give the blue raspberry lemonade a try.
Stay tuned for more installments of Visit Lancaster City Dines Around as Wyatt makes his stops around the city for this season’s Lancaster City Restaurant Week. Plus, you can join in and show off your favorite meals by entering the LCRW2020 Instagram Contest. Snap your best photo of your LCRW experience and post it with the #LCRW2020 to be entered. Three prizes of Downtown Dollars will be awarded to first, second, and third place.
Be sure to follow Lancaster City Restaurant Week on Instagram to keep up with all things dining in Lancaster City. Happy eating!