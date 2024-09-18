September 9-15

September 18, 2024

Thank You Fall 2024 Sponsors!

Thank you to all of the guests who supported the more than 40 restaurants that participated in Fall 2024 Lancaster City Restaurant Week!

 

We hope you got to visit your usual spots while trying new favorites. It’s incredible to explore the culinary community in the City of Lancaster.

 

Remember—please support, visit, and help share about the restaurants all year long! It’s crucial to support our friends in the hospitality industry through stopping by, buying gift cards, and following (and sharing!) content on social media.

 

A huge part of why we could showcase an incredible Restaurant Week was due to our lineup of amazing sponsors that invested in the event to ensure it could happen.

 

We want to share a huge THANK YOU to these sponsors that supported Restaurant Week for Fall 2024! Explore the list below. 

Diamond Sponsors

 

Lancaster City Alliance and the Downtown Investment District

 

Discover Lancaster

KLYR Rum

 

Chuck Honabach Team

 

Sysco

Platinum Sponsor

 

The Restaurant Store

Gold Sponsors

 

Jimmy Juice

 

City of Lancaster

 

 

Media Sponsors

 

Fig Lancaster

 

Kinectiv

Culinary Sponsors

 

Decades Lancaster

 

Annie Bailey’s 

We very much appreciate the support of these incredible sponsors to make Fall 2024 Lancaster City Restaurant Week a success!

 

We look forward to Spring 2025 and the next Restaurant Week, so keep your eyes open for more information coming soon. 

 

Cheers!

