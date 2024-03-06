Dining Around LCRW Spring 2024: Diyo Fusion

March 4-10
It’s Lancaster City Restaurant Week (March 4-10, 2024) and we’re excited to welcome Diyo Fusion! Their food is inspired by the streets of Nepal and we’re excited to have them as a new addition to the vibrant culinary scene in the City of Lancaster.
You can explore all of the participating restaurants and specials here.
Diyo Fusion recently opened at 101 N. Queen downtown Lancaster and features an array of absolutely delicious authentic Nepalese items curated for a fast-paced and inexpensive lifestyle.
For restaurant week, they are offering a $20 Traditional Nepali Thaali (platter) with a choice of Nepali Chicken Curry, Goat Curry, Lamb Curry or Mixed Vegetable Curry that includes:
The special is served with Chatamari (traditional Nepali Crepe) as an appetizer and Rasdana (Homemade Cheese Balls with milky sauce) as dessert! Vegan options for appetizers are available as well.
Also don’t miss their standard menu that has a variety of tastes and options for everyone. Customers can customize their own meal (similar to a Chipotle-style selection process) and create the perfect combination that they seek.
Tony Gorick, Marketing Coordinator for Lancaster City Restaurant Week, stopped by Diyo and tried the make-your-own bowl and it was, in his words, “ridiculously delicious.”
He had half Chili Chicken (chicken sauteed with jalapeno, green peppers and onions in home-made sweet chili sauce with a dash of soy sauce) and half Sekuwa Chicken (chicken marinated overnight in traditional Nepali spices and grilled to perfection).
The chicken bowl also featured a delicious special rice, mixed vegetables in a curry sauce (which was incredible), and potatoes.
With so many options and flavors the depth of the experience was unlike anything else so far in downtown, Lancaster.
The bowl is served with Naan that is both crispy and soft, a wonderful blend that makes for the perfect addition to the meal.
Don’t forget to grab a fresh juice to go along with what you order!
Definitely stop by Diyo Fusion for their Lancaster City Restaurant Week special or to try one of the many other items they have on their menu. We promise it’s a fantastic experience offered by incredible people.
Diyo Fusion is located at 101 N Queen Street Suite 115 Lancaster, PA. Explore their website here.