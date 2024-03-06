Dining Around LCRW Spring 2024: Diyo Fusion

It’s Lancaster City Restaurant Week (March 4-10, 2024) and we’re excited to welcome Diyo Fusion! Their food is inspired by the streets of Nepal and we’re excited to have them as a new addition to the vibrant culinary scene in the City of Lancaster.

You can explore all of the participating restaurants and specials here.

Diyo Fusion recently opened at 101 N. Queen downtown Lancaster and features an array of absolutely delicious authentic Nepalese items curated for a fast-paced and inexpensive lifestyle.