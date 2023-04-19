Foodie Snapshot: 3 Southern Market Spots

April 17 - 23
We’re halfway through Lancaster City Restaurant Week!
Have you explored some of the 48 great foodie destinations we have here in the City of Lancaster? Plan your outings now before it’s too late.
Tony Gorick, Sales & Events Manager at Decades and Lancaster City Restaurant Week Marketing Specialist, and Cara Walker, Managing Editor at Fig Lancaster stopped by Southern Market to check out the three stands participating in this Spring’s Restaurant Week!
Southern Market is located at 100 S. Queen Street and boasts a variety of unique chef stations from pho to sushi to pizza.
“Southern Market takes you on a trip around the world with its cuisine—right in Lancaster City,” said Cara. “I always have a hard time deciding which stand to grab a bite from so Restaurant Week was a perfect excuse to try a spread from multiple spots. The three places participating in Restaurant Week had a diverse menu, which made for a sweet and savory trip for our taste buds.”
The revitalization of the historic building (built as a farmer’s market in 1888) was completed in 2022 and opened to eager guests wanting to experience a variety of cuisines all under one roof—also complete with a beautiful bar in the middle.
“The whole atmosphere of Southern Market feels made for connection and community,” said Tony. ”With an ample amount of space, warm cozy pockets of booths and tables, a gorgeous green garden wall, and space for co-working opportunities, it is a watering hole for those looking for good moments and great food.”
The three spots Tony and Cara tried as part of the Restaurant Week lineup are full of delicious options, all unique and interesting in their own way!
$15 – Baked Brie Skillet with Baguette
Brie Flavors: Double Cream, Smoked, Blue, or Spicy.
Jam Flavors: Apricot, Cherry, Berry, Rhubarb
Topped with Praline Pecans and Fresh Berries.
Wocket Minis (Wocket [wok-it]: Short for Waffle Pocket) Any of their Menu Wockets as A Mini for $3.50 Each!
This stand offers two distinct specials:
Dinner for TWO – 2 Chicken Shawarma Dinner Entrees – $35
Falafel Wrap and a Side Salad – $18.99
They began compiling our feast by stopping at À La Board & Vine first to place our order. Guests can pick from a variety of options (type of Brie and jam). Tony and Cara decided upon double cream Brie, Apricot jam, and the delicious topping of both praline pecans and fresh berries.
It was unbelievable. The gooey brie baked to gooey perfection in the cast iron pan paired beautifully with the tangy jam, crunchy pecans, and sweet berries on top. It was served with extra fruit and bread for dunking and scooping, too!
Seriously – from the Instagrammable display to the ingredients bursting with flavor, this is a must-try.
As they continued curating our Southern Market feast, we added two Wockets to our array of items.
These were the most adorable treats ever, coming in small bags for easy eating! You can choose any of their featured waffle pockets and get them in this mini version, with many savory and sweet options perfect for any palate.
Cara and Tony selected the Buffalo Chicken Wocket and the Bananas Foster.
Each was absolutely fantastic. They might be mini, but they pack a huge punch of flavor! The waffles are a delicious sweet pocket that marries all of the flavors together in a unique, delicious party for your taste buds.
There are so many options to choose from so deciding on which flavor may be difficult but totally worth it!
Finally, to round out their meal, they got a Falafel Wrap and a Side Salad from Layali El Sham.
The richness of the flavors speaks to the authenticity of this stand, offering an incredible array of ingredients making it one of the best falafel items they’d ever tried. For those wanting to truly experience Middle Eastern cuisine right here in Lancaster City, this is a perfect spot to try the eclectic flavors.
If you’d like to try their other special it looks amazing as well – two Chicken Shawarma Dinner Entrees for $35. Cara and Tony just couldn’t add that to their already-hefty platter of items! Next time…
Cara and Tony had an amazing time eating their way through Lancaster City Restaurant Week so far. They hope you take the time to indulge in some of these spots too. Supporting these local restaurants helps to uplift the culinary community, and community as a whole, to create a thriving Lancaster City and beyond.
Thanks to Fig Lancaster for being a great media sponsor for this year’s big week-long celebration!
Stop by Southern Market to explore À La Board & Vine, Dough Heads, and Layali El Sham! Plus explore all of the other incredible places in the City of Lancaster featured in Restaurant week (you can check them out here).
Share YOUR Lancaster City Restaurant Week experience on Instagram with hashtag #LCRW2023 for a change to win!