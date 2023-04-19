Foodie Snapshot: 3 Southern Market Spots

Southern Market is located at 100 S. Queen Street and boasts a variety of unique chef stations from pho to sushi to pizza.

“Southern Market takes you on a trip around the world with its cuisine—right in Lancaster City,” said Cara. “I always have a hard time deciding which stand to grab a bite from so Restaurant Week was a perfect excuse to try a spread from multiple spots. The three places participating in Restaurant Week had a diverse menu, which made for a sweet and savory trip for our taste buds.”

The revitalization of the historic building (built as a farmer’s market in 1888) was completed in 2022 and opened to eager guests wanting to experience a variety of cuisines all under one roof—also complete with a beautiful bar in the middle.