Your A-Z Guide: Lancaster City Restaurant Week

April 17 - 23
Here is your A-Z guide to all restaurants participating in Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spring 2023, April 17- 23.
Explore this roundup of all the delicious options you can discover during this week-long celebration of the City of Lancaster culinary scene.
Find more details on your favorites here.
Keep checking back as more restaurants are added!
Start making your EATinery TODAY!
401 Prime
A premiere modern city steak house in Downtown Lancaster
A La Board & Vine at Southern Market
Travel the World through Food on a Board
Belvedere Inn
Belvedere Inn is known for delicious contemporary American cuisine and elegant dining
Bistro Barberet
French cuisine & pastries located in the heart of historic downtown Lancaster.
C’est La Vie
Artisanal, yet casual, and above all deeply enjoyable
Chella’s Arepa Kitchen
Lancaster’s authentic Arepa Kitchen, serving fresh, gluten-free Latin cuisine.
Decades Lancaster
Decades is a boutique bowling alley and arcade with a full service restaurant and elevated bar.
Dough Heads Waffles at Southern Market
Stuffed fresh-to-order, Wockets (Waffle Pockets), in a variety of options and flavors
Frisco’s Chicken
Delicious Peruvian chicken and cuisine right in Lancaster.
Himalayan Curry and Grill
Fine Nepalese and Indian Cuisine in the heart of Lancaster
Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery
Famously fresh & fun since 1983 serving sandwiches, soups, salads, and more.
Josephine’s Downtown
A dining experience in the heart of Lancaster City.
Lancaster Beignet Company
Hot Beignets, Signature Beignet Breakfast Sandwiches & Coffee Drinks
Layali el Sham at Southern Market
Authentic Middle Eastern dishes that generate a culinary experience to transcend culture
Plough
Celebrates Lancaster’s rich cultural roots while embracing a new era of modernity.
Prince Street Cafe
Best selections for American, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, drinks
Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie
Discover an assortment of delicious crepes bursting with flavor
Shot and Bottle
Pennsylvania’s finest spirits, exceptional craft beer & wines curated to match our menu.
Silantra Asian Street Kitchen
Asian street food style: build a giant Asian burrito (a Bing), rice bowl or salad bowl!
Souvlaki Boys Grill
A delicious array of authentic Greek cuisine
SpiceKings Kitchen
Discover gourmet Street food
The Imperial
Artful decor, homegrown food & a playful hint of historic charm
The Pressroom Restaurant
Creative contemporary American fusion cuisine and world-class cocktails
The Urban Farmhouse
Because there’s always room for cheesecake!