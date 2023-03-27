April 17 - 23

March 27, 2023

Your A-Z Guide: Lancaster City Restaurant Week

Here is your A-Z guide to all restaurants participating in Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spring 2023, April 17- 23.

 

Explore this roundup of all the delicious options you can discover during this week-long celebration of the City of Lancaster culinary scene.

 

Find more details on your favorites here.

 

Keep checking back as more restaurants are added!

 

Start making your EATinery TODAY!

401 Prime

A premiere modern city steak house in Downtown Lancaster

A La Board & Vine at Southern Market

Travel the World through Food on a Board

Belvedere Inn

Belvedere Inn is known for delicious contemporary American cuisine and elegant dining

Bistro Barberet 

French cuisine & pastries located in the heart of historic downtown Lancaster.

C’est La Vie

Artisanal, yet casual, and above all deeply enjoyable

Chella’s Arepa Kitchen

Lancaster’s authentic Arepa Kitchen, serving fresh, gluten-free Latin cuisine.

Decades Lancaster

Decades is a boutique bowling alley and arcade with a full service restaurant and elevated bar. 

Dough Heads Waffles at Southern Market

Stuffed fresh-to-order, Wockets (Waffle Pockets), in a variety of options and flavors

 

Frisco’s Chicken

Delicious Peruvian chicken and cuisine right in Lancaster. 

Himalayan Curry and Grill

Fine Nepalese and Indian Cuisine in the heart of Lancaster

 

Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery 
Famously fresh & fun since 1983 serving sandwiches, soups, salads, and more. 

Josephine’s Downtown

A dining experience in the heart of Lancaster City.

Lancaster Beignet Company

Hot Beignets, Signature Beignet Breakfast Sandwiches & Coffee Drinks

 

Layali el Sham at Southern Market

Authentic Middle Eastern dishes that generate a culinary experience to transcend culture

 

 

Plough

Celebrates Lancaster’s rich cultural roots while embracing a new era of modernity.

Prince Street Cafe

Best selections for American, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, drinks

Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie

Discover an assortment of delicious crepes bursting with flavor

Shot and Bottle

Pennsylvania’s finest spirits, exceptional craft beer & wines curated to match our menu.

 

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen

Asian street food style: build a giant Asian burrito (a Bing), rice bowl or salad bowl!

Souvlaki Boys Grill

A delicious array of authentic Greek cuisine 

SpiceKings Kitchen

Discover gourmet Street food

 

 

The Imperial

Artful decor, homegrown food & a playful hint of historic charm

 

The Pressroom Restaurant

Creative contemporary American fusion cuisine and world-class cocktails

 

The Urban Farmhouse

Because there’s always room for cheesecake!

