Lancaster City Restaurant Week Spotlight: Chef Lauren Yeagle of Decades Lancaster

There’s a new chef in town, and she has been delighting guests at Decades Lancaster with her take on Southern-style comfort food since their much-anticipated opening in the Spring. Chef Lauren Yeagle is now preparing for her very first Lancaster City Restaurant Week, and she is looking forward to marrying her background in Southern-style cooking with the local favorites and sourcing that she has learned to love since relocating to Lancaster.

Since arriving in Lancaster from Baltimore, Chef Lauren has been discovering the charms of cooking and living in a smaller city with a close-knit sense of community. “After only a few months I already know so many of the neighbors on the block where I live in the city. In all my years in Baltimore, I never got to know a long series of next-door neighbors.” She has also become an ardent fan of Lancaster Central Market for sourcing fresh & local product and as a Saturday morning gathering place for other local chefs out choosing the best that Lancaster has to offer. Lancaster Central Market is a family favorite now too. Chef Lauren created a very special feast to celebrate her parent’s recent 36th wedding anniversary, and all of the ingredients were lovingly chosen on a visit to Market!

The Lancaster City Restaurant Week Special Dinner Menu for Two created by Chef Lauren Yeagle for Decades Lancaster offers guests a wide variety of fresh & local bounty, a dose of Southern comfort and some creative choices that will warm the hearts of Lancaster vegans.